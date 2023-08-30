WATCH: R Praggnanandhaa, Indian Chess Grandmaster, Receives Grand Welcome At Chennai Airport

R Praggnanandhaa Receives Grand Welcome At Chennai Airport | Twitter | ANI

Chennai: Indian chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa arrived at Tamil Nadu's Chennai airport on Wednesday. R Praggnanandhaa received a grand welcome at the airport. A huge crowd gathered to welcome the Indian chess grandmaster. R Praggnanandhaa returned to the country after participating in the 2023 FIDE World Cup that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. R Praggnanandhaa as the runner-up at the tournament after losing the finals to Magnus Carlsen.

Receives warm welcome

The classmates of the Indian chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa were waiting outside the Channai airport to welcome him in the country. All India Chess Federation representatives and State Government representatives were also among the people awaiting his return to the country. The video of his grand welcome is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that R Praggnanandhaa is coming out of the airport and a huge crowd is waiting to welcome him in the country.

R Praggnanandhaa's classmates were wating to welcome him

R Praggnanandhaa's classmates were wating to welcome him alongwith dancers in colourful attires and drums were being played outside the Chennai airport. School kids were seen holding the placards written 'Welcome to the World Cup finalist'. Flower petals were showered over him as soon as he came out of the airport. People were excited to welcome the World Cup finalsist.

R Praggnanandhaa is India's chess prodigy

R Praggnanandhaa who is said to be India's chess prodigy, lost the finals to World No 1 Magnus Carlsen. He defeated the World no 2 Hikaru Nakamura and World No 3 Fabiano Caruana and entered the finals to face the Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. However, he was defeated in the finals. R Praggnanandhaa qualified for the Candidates 2024 tournament which will held in Canada.

Good for chess

Indian chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa said that "It feels really great. I think it is good for Chess," as his schoolmates, All India Chess Federation representatives and State Government representatives receive him at the Chennai Airport.

R Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali reacts

After being a runner-up in the FIDE World Cup Chess Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa returns home, his sister Vaishali on the grand welcome he received says, "I had witnessed something like this 10 years back, when Viswanathan (Anand) sir had won World Championship match. He had a fantastic welcome. We went to the airport actually to welcome him. It's amazing to see that Pragg is getting the same love from all the people."

