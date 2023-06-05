 Scholarship for winner of quiz show
Scholarship for winner of quiz show

Famous quiz master Siddhartha Basu in association with Sony LIV, is organising 'Quizzer Of The Year' (QOTY).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Scholarship for winner of quiz show | Representative Image

Famous quiz master Siddhartha Basu in association with Sony LIV, is organising 'Quizzer Of The Year' (QOTY).  It is a quiz being held exclusively for students. This nationwide competition aims to provide a boost to the quizzing culture in India. Targeting students from grades IX to XII for the academic year 2023-24. QOTY aims to also engage young minds who possess a deep passion and curiosity for learning and quizzing.

Participants will have the opportunity to win many prizes besides a grand prize of an an educational scholarship worth 1 crore and the prestigious title of "Quizzer Of The Year." The quiz will cover topics from the school curriculum and general knowledge.

