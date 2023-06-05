Scholarship for winner of quiz show | Representative Image

Famous quiz master Siddhartha Basu in association with Sony LIV, is organising 'Quizzer Of The Year' (QOTY). It is a quiz being held exclusively for students. This nationwide competition aims to provide a boost to the quizzing culture in India. Targeting students from grades IX to XII for the academic year 2023-24. QOTY aims to also engage young minds who possess a deep passion and curiosity for learning and quizzing.

Participants will have the opportunity to win many prizes besides a grand prize of an an educational scholarship worth 1 crore and the prestigious title of "Quizzer Of The Year." The quiz will cover topics from the school curriculum and general knowledge.