'Don't Cross Your Limit': Lawyer Tells Judge After Heated Argument Breaks Out Inside Courtroom, Contempt Notice Issued; VIDEO

Ranchi: Dramatic scenes erupted inside the Jharkhand High Court after an advocate and a judge engaged in a heated argument. The incident took place in Court No. 24 of the high court in Ranchi on October 16. The lawyer told the judge not to "cross limit".

A contempt notice was issued against advocate Mahesh Tewari by a five-judge bench of the high court after the heated exchange in the court. During a hearing, the lawyer responded strongly to Justice Rajesh Kumar’s “ordinary” remark against him, reported The Indian Express, citing sources.

A clip of the verbal exchange from the live stream of the court's proceeding is going viral on social media. In the clip, Tewari could be heard saying, "The country is burning. The country is burning with the judiciary."

When the Judge interrupted him and objected to his comments, the lawyer further stated, "I will argue in my own way… Don’t try to humiliate anyone… Don’t cross the limit." As the argument escalated between the two other lawyers present inside the courtroom intervened.

When another senior lawyer tried to calm down the situation, the judge told him to take note of the advocate's behaviour. Hours after the verbal exchange, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident.

A five-judge bench issued a notice to Tewari, reported the media house. The advocate was reportedly asked to submit his response within three weeks.

