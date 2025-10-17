 'Don't Cross Your Limit': Lawyer Tells Judge After Heated Argument Breaks Out Inside Courtroom, Contempt Notice Issued; VIDEO
A heated exchange erupted between an advocate and a judge inside a courtroom of the Jharkhand High Court. A contempt notice was issued against advocate Mahesh Tewari by a five-judge bench of the high court after the incident.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
Lawyer Tells Judge After Heated Argument Breaks Out Inside Courtroom, Contempt Notice Issued (Screengrab) | X/@shashank_ssj

Ranchi: Dramatic scenes erupted inside the Jharkhand High Court after an advocate and a judge engaged in a heated argument. The incident took place in Court No. 24 of the high court in Ranchi on October 16. The lawyer told the judge not to "cross limit".

A contempt notice was issued against advocate Mahesh Tewari by a five-judge bench of the high court after the heated exchange in the court. During a hearing, the lawyer responded strongly to Justice Rajesh Kumar’s “ordinary” remark against him, reported The Indian Express, citing sources.

Video of The Incident:

A clip of the verbal exchange from the live stream of the court's proceeding is going viral on social media. In the clip, Tewari could be heard saying, "The country is burning. The country is burning with the judiciary."

When the Judge interrupted him and objected to his comments, the lawyer further stated, "I will argue in my own way… Don’t try to humiliate anyone… Don’t cross the limit." As the argument escalated between the two other lawyers present inside the courtroom intervened.

When another senior lawyer tried to calm down the situation, the judge told him to take note of the advocate's behaviour. Hours after the verbal exchange, the Jharkhand High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident.

A five-judge bench issued a notice to Tewari, reported the media house. The advocate was reportedly asked to submit his response within three weeks.

Jharkhand HC Judge Reprimanded Government Official:

In August this year, a Jharkhand High Court judge pulled up an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer during a hearing. A video of the judge highlighting discrepancies and schooling the IAS officer surfaced on social media.

During the hearing, the judge warned to initiate an inquiry against and an FIR against the official. The incident took place when a bench of the Jharkhand High Court was hearing a petition related to land acquisition and compensation, reported News18.

Notably, the IAS officer had objected to the compensation given to the petitioner. The IAS officer introduced himself as Feroz Kumar.

