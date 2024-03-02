Sai Power Hitters Emerge Friendship Cup Champions

In a thrilling finale at the 'Friendship Cup' cricket championship organised by the Punit Balan Group, the Sai Power Hitters team emerged victorious for the second consecutive year, defeating the Shivamudra Blasters team by 37 runs. The tournament, featuring teams from diverse backgrounds, including Ganapati Mandal, Navratri Mandal, Dhol-Tasha Team, and media professionals, culminated in an exhilarating showdown at the grounds of L. R. Shinde High School in Sahakarnagar.

The triumph of the Sai Power Hitters was spearheaded by the stellar all-round performance of Humed Khan.

The prize distribution ceremony, graced by dignitaries including Punit Balan, Director of Punit Balan Group, Janhavi Dhariwal- Balan, Director of Manikchand Oxyrich, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta, famous film actor Makarand Anaspure, former MLA Jagdish Mulik, Shreyas Dixit of Dixit Motors, Congress Leader Mohan Joshi, President of Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh Pandurang Sandbhor, Nitin Pandit, Kumar Renuse, Yogesh Shandilya, Gagandeep Oberoi, Shirish Mohite, Anil Sapkal, Prasad Kulkarni, along with Chairmen Board members, activists, and members of Pune's Ganpati Mandal, Navratri Mandals, Dhol-Tasha team, dignitary members of Media Writers.

In recognition of the commendable efforts of all participating teams, Punit Balan Group made a donation of Rs 5 lakh to the Pune Police Welfare Fund, emphasising their commitment to social responsibility.

Brief scores

Sai Power Hitters: 92-7 (Humed Khan 45, Sridhar Mohol 25; Rupak Tubaji 2-26) bt Shivmudra Blasters: 55-9 (Rohit Khilare 11, Tushar Ambat 10; Humed Khan 4-11, Nikhil Watane 1-2).

Man of the Match: Humed Khan