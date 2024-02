MCA Women’s League 2024: Sadhvi Sanjay's Ton Powers Glorious CC To Victory

Sadhvi Sanjay cracked an exact century 100 runs (113-balls, 15x4s) to power Glorious Cricket Club to a 53-run victory against Dahisar Sports Club in a first round ‘B’ Division match of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized MCA Women’s League 2024 and played at the SRT-2 ground, Kandivali on Monday.

Batting first Glorious CC amassed a massive total of 238 for 2 wickets from their 40 overs. Besides Sadhvi’s solid knock Shraddha Shetty smashed an unbeaten 76 runs (88-balls, 8x4s) and Ira Jadhav 40 runs (29-balls, 7x4s,1x6) to boost their total. Later, Glorious CC bowlers reduced Dahisar SC to 182 for 7 in 38 overs. Radhika Thakkar 70 and Vaishnavi Desai 27 scored for the Dahisar team, while Prisha Deorukhkar 3 for 24 and Bhargavi Patil 2 for 39 claimed the wickets.

Meanwhile, Sportsfield CC defeated Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation by 31 runs in an ‘A’ Division match played at the Dilip Vengsarkar Academy ground, Mahul.

Sportsfield CC made 212 for 7 in 38 overs with Shweta Kalpathi scoring 91 runs and Punam Raut adding 45 runs. In reply, Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation were restricted to 181 for 9 in 38 overs, Nidhi Dawda 57, Manali Dakshini 54 and Mugdha Ghodke 28 runs kept Vengsarkar’s hopes alive. But, Punam Raut 2 for 26, Ruchi Rane 2 for 30 and Swara Jadhav 2 for 39 picked up wickets to help Sportsfield snatch the win.

Brief scores: Fort Youngsters 203 for 7, 38 overs (Janhvi Kate 53, Mansi Patil 42, Jagravi Pawar 30; Vidhi Mathuria 3/46) beat Payyade SC 109 all out, 27.3 overs (Kasturai Shah 22; Janhvi Kate 3/19, Zeel D’Mello 3/20).

Bharat CC 138 for 9, 40 overs (Nirmiti Rane 30; Vrushali Bhagat 2/26) lost Rajawadi CC 141 for 3, 28 overs (Aachal Valanju 33, Kshama Patekar 32, Tushi Shah 30*, Niviya Ambre 29*).

Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA 104 all out, 35 overs (Shubra Raut 27, Sharvi Save 24; Pooja Shah 5/21, Aleena Khan 2/25) lost Victory CC 106 for 4, 23 overs (Mahek Porkar 47, Sejal Raut 24; Shubhra Raut 3/18).

J. Bhatia SC 140 all out, 38.1 overs (Sharanya Phadte 54; Pooja Tajane 3/16, Sachi Londhe 2/17, Asmita Avalegaonkar 2/36) lost Borivali CC 143 for 6, 28.5 overs (Vidhi Kadam 42, Sachi Londhe 38; Kashish Patel 2/27, Prachi Pandit 2/28). Borivali won by 4 wickets.