Nirlon-RFS Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket: Parsee Gymkhana Defeat Holders PJ Hindu Gymkhana To Clinch Trophy

Parsee Gymkhana dished out another magnificent performance and regained the title defeating reigning champions PJ Hindu Gymkhana by 12 runs in an engrossing final of the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played under floodlights at the Bombay Gymkhana ground, late Sunday night.

After captain Kevin D’Almeida elected to bat Parsee Gymkhana despite losing quick early wickets did well to post a challenging total of 170 for six wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Later, Parsee Gymkhana bowlers rose to the challenge as they were disciplined and defended well to dismiss Hindu Gymkhana for 158 in 19.5 overs to emerge champions for the seventh time in the last nine years.

Hindu Gymkhana started in promising fashion and picked up three quick wickets, including the prized scalps of D’Almeida, Ishan Mulchandani, who had scored a century in the semi-finals and seasoned Aditya Tare, to leave Parsee Gymkhana reeling at 34 for 3 wickets in sixth over.

Parsee Gymkhana took those setbacks in their stride and then launched a gallant fight back. Leading their charge was Ayush Vartak who scored an unbeaten 45-ball 69 runs which contained seven well-timed boundaries and two solid sixes to rebuild the innings. Vartak along with left-handed Sachin Yadav 17 runs added 39 runs for the fourth wicket and then put on 53 runs with Aman Khan 35 runs, which lifted the total and gave them a fighting chance.

Chasing a modest target, Hindu Gymkhana batted steadily and stayed in the hunt, but the Parsee Gymkhana’s medium pacer Sylvester D’Souza picked up two wickets of Anand Bains and Gautam Waghela in his first and third overs while off-spinner Dev Patel claimed the crucial wicket of the dangerous Jay Bista for 32 and reduced Hindu Gymkhana to 55 for four wicket inside the eighth over. Sahil Jadhav kept Hindu Gymkhana’s hopes alive with a 43-ball 61 runs and took them closer to the target as they required 17 runs from the 20th over. However, medium pacer Vartak bowling his first over claimed two wickets to seal Parsee Gymkhana’s victory.

Brief scores – Final: Parsee Gymkhana 170 for 6, 20 overs (Ayush Vartak 69* (44-balls, 7x4s,2x6), Aman Khan 35; Rahul Sawant 2/30) beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 158 all out, 19.5 overs (Sahil Jadhav 61 (43-balls, 4x4s,3x6s)Jay Bista 32 (22-balls, 4x4s,1x6), Makrand Patil 26; Ayush Vartak 2/4, Sylvester D’Souza 2/23, Dev Patel 2/23). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 12 runs.