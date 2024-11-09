Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Odisha: Himanshu Singh Relishes Beating Virat Kohli's Bat In India Nets

Mumbai's innings victory against Odisha was fashioned by the heroics of Shams Mulani but Himanshu Singh has proved his mettle while playing the able supporting act.

The 21-year-old Himanshu had match figures of 7/130 in the demolition of Odisha at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex and was chuffed with his performance.

The youngster elaborated his confidence stemmed from bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the pre-season net session in Chennai and that has helped him deliver the goods in the on-going Ranji Trophy.

Himanshu was among the net bowlers during India's six-day camp in Chennai before their two-Test series against Bangladesh. That experience seemed to have percolated into his effort in domestic cricket.

In only his third First-Class game against Odisha, the 21-year-old displayed his skills, recording his best match figures of 3/53 and 4/77 to help Mumbai register an innings and 103 runs win here on Saturday.

"I had gone there (Chennai) first, (playing in the) Ranji (Trophy) happened for me later. I got a lot of confidence after bowling there against big players. The confidence is now reflecting here and I am happy about it," Himanshu told the media.

"I learned a lot from looking at how those players prepared and I also spoke with them. It was a great experience for six days. I enjoyed bowling to Dhruv Jurel. The wickets there were mostly flat. I bowled a lot to him and he was doing well. So, I enjoyed the contest," he said.

When asked about his experience of bowling to India's batting pillars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Himanshu said, "I bowled at them and beat both of them, but beating Virat bhai was more satisfying. I spoke with (Ravindra) Jadeja about his preparations etc."

Himanshu said he has learned a lot about the art of off-spin while watching veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his Aussie counterpart Nathan Lyon.

"I only follow two bowlers all over the world, Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin. Whatever I have learned in terms of off-spin bowling in white and red-ball cricket, has been from watching them bowl," he said.

At 6'4, Himanshu may resemble Ashwin in terms of his bowling action but he understands the long road ahead.

"It was only my third match. I have a long way to go. I cannot say I am settled but it has been all about learnings," he said.

"I have always enjoyed bowling, so, I don't feel any pressure when people say I am like Ashwin. In fact, I feel good about it, but then (I know) I have a long way to go, there is a lot of time left." The big break of getting a chance in Mumbai's playing XI came Himanshu's way after Tanush Kotian was selected to the India A tour to Australia. Kotian was rewarded for being consistent both with the bat and the ball for Mumbai, Himanshu knows he has a big challenge ahead.