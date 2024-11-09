Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Odisha: Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh Star As Mumbai Crush Odisha For Bonus Point

Mumbai's bowler Shams Mulani after taking 11 wickets during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match against Odisha, in Mumbai | PTI

Shams Mulani was the star of the show for Mumbai with his match haul of 11 wickets as they earned the crucial bonus point in their victory over Odisha by an innings by 103 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy at Bandra-Kurla Complex, on Saturday.

Mulani, who had picked 6/115 to bowl out Odisha in their first innings, put up an encore of a performance in the visitors' second innings with returns of 5/71 as Odisha were skittled out for 214 in 72.5 overs.

Resuming at their overnight score of 126/5, Odisha knew they were really up against a mountain and were only going to delay the inevitable.

Mumbai's charge towards victory began with the departure of Aasirwad Swain, who was out leg before to a relentless Mulani who kept aiming at the stumps, with just 10 runs added in the morning.

At 136/6, it seemed Odisha's innings would wrap up rather quickly but Kartik Biswal and Debabrata Pradhan stitched together a 24-run partnership for the seventh wicket that helped them cross 150.

Just when Pradhan looked set for a partnership with Biswal, Mulani struck in familiar style. Trapping the Odisha batter with another leg before as is his wont.

Once Pradhan left, Harshit Rathod and Suryakant Pradhan departed in quick succession as Odisha were in danger of getting bowled out for under 200.

The tenth-wicket partnership between Biswal and Sunil Roul of 40 runs frustrated the Mumbai bowlers and fielders but Odisha showed some fight towards the end of the innings.

At 214, it was curtains for the visitors as the defending champions continued their charge in Group A and are currently at the third spot with 16 points from four matches played so far with two wins and a draw.

Mulani was ecstatic with his bowling performance after taking a fifer in Odisha's second innings.

" It feels really good to pick up a fifer after a very long time. Normally, it is not the case like I would get two or three wickets but not a fifer. So, it feels good to get a fifer ultimately. It's good for the team as well as we are looking for an outright victory as well."

The Mumbai spinner was disappointed at not finding his name in the India 'A' squad despite consistent performances.

"It is disappointing but that is how life is actually. There are a lot of people who don't get selected, who should be selected. My job is to keep on bowling and keep on batting and help the team win. Just keep my standards there, so any opportunity I get, I can grab it."

Elaborating on his frustration of not being in the selectors' scheme of things despite his good showing in recent times, Mulani had this to say:

You know, there is a storm inside me. Not many can see it. I have to go and keep grinding at it. Tough tracks to bowl on, bowling 35-40 overs so that I can showcase my fitness as well. Bowling long spells, bowling throughout the day and taking wickets."

Mulani stated it was challenging bowling on the BKC pitch as there was some grass cover on.

"Normally, there is some turn on offer on a day three BKC pitch, but the presence of grass cover didn't help much. Even Himanshu's performance was heartening to see."