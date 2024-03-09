Ranji Trophy Final: Ajinkya Rahane, Akshay Wadkar Geared Up For Special Occasion At Wankhede

PRAKASHPARSEKAR

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane and his Vidarbha counterpart Akshay Wadkar felt it would be something special when they lead their teams out at the Wankhede for the Ranji Trophy final on Sunday.

Rahane felt it will be a special occasion.

"Being the Bombay (Mumbai) captain in Ranji final. It's always a special feeling captaining Bombay in Ranji final. Playing in Mumbai at Wankhede. It's a historic venue. Both teams have worked very hard to be here,'' he added.

The former Indian captain was appreciative of Vidarbha's rise over the last decade as well.

"They have played really well. They have won two Ranji Trophy titles and they are here because of the good cricket. We are ready to play them,'' he added.

"Our focus will be on our strengths. We respect them as an opponent but we will focus on our strengths,'' Rahane stated.

Rahane took time out to single out Dhawal Kulkarni for praise in what is likely to be his last hurrah in First Class cricket.

"Dhawal's contribution has been amazing. He's been around for 17 years. We started together from our under-14 days. The way we carried himself and the experience he has had. I'm really proud of his career and what he has achieved. Really happy for him and proud of his career."

The Mumbai skipper was happy with the significant contribution made by the lower order.

"You get a lot of confidence from what they are doing. That's what you want as a captain. There are many players who come and represent Mumbai and then go on to represent India. I want to give them freedom and clarity as to how they want to perform."

"It's all about how I can best out of my team and that is my focus. I'm really happy for the guys at No 9, 10 and 11 who have batted really well for us. It is just a beginning. I don't want them to take things lightly and not to take their places for granted."

Vidarbha skipper Wadkar felt his team is confident going into the final.

"It is definitely special. Playing a Ranji Trophy final at Wankhede is a great occasion and that too against Mumbai, the 41-times champions. We played in the quarterfinal and semifinal we played well. When we come from the bottom to the top it gives us a lot of confidence."

Wadkar also felt there will be assistance for both pacers and spinners on the wicket.

"There is some grass on the wicket. It will help spinners as well but first two days it will assist fast bowlers I feel."

He also had his say on Vidarbha's progress in the last 10 years.

"When we won Ranji in 2017-18, we had won CK Nayudu and under-19 so our players from that level have developed and they have that confidence and winning attitude. So doing well in age-group tournaments, it has helped our First Class performance,'' he revealed.

Wadkar felt winning the Ranji Trophy has given them the confidence to challenge any team.

"After winning Ranji earlier, it develops your self confidence. It makes you believe that you can perform in any situation."