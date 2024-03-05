 'This Is So Wrong': Dinesh Karthik Blasts Tamil Nadu Coach On His Shocking Statement After Defeat In Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'This Is So Wrong': Dinesh Karthik Blasts Tamil Nadu Coach On His Shocking Statement After Defeat In Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals

'This Is So Wrong': Dinesh Karthik Blasts Tamil Nadu Coach On His Shocking Statement After Defeat In Ranji Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals

Dinesh Karthik has come down hard on Tamil Nadu coach after his shocking statement on losing to Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024 semis.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Dinesh Karthik. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik slammed Tamil Nadu coach Sulakshan Kulkarni for blaming skipper R Sai Kishore for their eventual loss to Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

Read Also
CWC 2023: 'They Have Been Playing Some Ordinary Teams', Dinesh Karthik Takes Dig At Pakistan's...
article-image

Kulkarni had strongly criticised Kishore's decision of opting to bat first after winning the toss against Mumbai in the second semifinal, saying "we lost the match at 9 o'clock on day one".

"We should have bowled but the captain had some different instinct. Ultimately, he is the boss... (From) 106/7, I knew before the match that this (Mumbai’s fightback) may happen," had said Kulkarni after the loss.

"So disappointing from the coach" - Dinesh Karthik

Karthik, visibly upset by Kulkarni's remarks, expressed his disappointment through a social media post. He defended Kishore as captain and said he was let down by the coach's lack of support.

"This is so WRONG. This is so disappointing from the coach... instead of backing the captain who has brought the team to the semis after 7 years and thinking it's a start for good things to happen, the coach has absolutely thrown his captain and team under the bus," said Karthik on X, highlighting the rift within the team.

Mumbai entered the final of the Ranji Trophy for a whopping 48th time after beating Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs inside three days in the second semifinal of the 2023/24 season on Monday. TN, after batting first, could only get 146 runs.

Despite a valiant effort by Tamil Nadu's bowler R Sai Kishore, who claimed a crucial six-wicket haul, Mumbai fought back strongly. Shardul Thakur's heroic hundred and Tanush Kotian resilient 89 propelled Mumbai to a commanding total of 378 after a shaky start.

In response, Tamil Nadu faltered once again with the bat, collapsing for a mere 162 runs in their second innings, handing Mumbai a resounding victory by an innings and 70 runs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Boxer Disappears After Stealing Money From Teammate’s Bag In Italy, Federation...

Pakistani Boxer Disappears After Stealing Money From Teammate’s Bag In Italy, Federation...

'This Is So Wrong': Dinesh Karthik Blasts Tamil Nadu Coach On His Shocking Statement After Defeat In...

'This Is So Wrong': Dinesh Karthik Blasts Tamil Nadu Coach On His Shocking Statement After Defeat In...

‘Not Sure I Have Insurance Over Here’: Ellyse Perry Jokes After Smashing Car Window With A Six...

‘Not Sure I Have Insurance Over Here’: Ellyse Perry Jokes After Smashing Car Window With A Six...

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Under Investigation For Interfering With 2023 Saudi Arabia GP...

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Under Investigation For Interfering With 2023 Saudi Arabia GP...

20-Year-Old Female Pakistani Judoka Dies After Suffering Head Injuries During Youth Talent Bout

20-Year-Old Female Pakistani Judoka Dies After Suffering Head Injuries During Youth Talent Bout