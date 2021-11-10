Eight dead in bus-tanker collision in Rajasthan's Barmer; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

At least eight people were killed and many others suffered injuries as a bus caught fire after colliding with a tanker in Rajasthan's Barmer, news agency ANI reported. The mishap took place on Barmer-Jodhpur Highway on Wednesday.

As per media reports, there were around 25 passengers in the bus. Rescue officials have recovered 10 bodies from the accident site so far.

"Total 8 dead so far in the collision near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district," SP Deepak Bhargava informed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed District Collector to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

The accident has caused a heavy traffic jam on the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended condolence to the families of the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for them along with announcing Rs 50,000 for injured persons.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 10, 2021

"It is saddening that people have lost their lives due to a bus-tanker collision at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured have a quick recovery. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway in Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," the PM tweeted.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:40 PM IST