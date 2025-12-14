 ‘Zero Tolerance For Terrorism’: PM Modi Condemns Bondi Beach Attack During Hanukkah Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly condemned the ghastly terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in Australia, which targeted people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah and left at least 10 people dead and several others injured.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Expressing deep grief over the tragic incident, PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the people of India, to the families who lost their loved ones. He said India stands in full solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of profound sorrow.

Reiterating India’s unwavering stance, the Prime Minister said the country has zero tolerance for terrorism and firmly supports the global fight against all forms and manifestations of terror.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”

'Shocking & Distressing Situation': PM Anthony Albanese On Mass Shooting In Sydney's Bondi Beach;...
article-image

According to local media reports, hundreds of people were present along the shoreline when gunfire suddenly erupted. Eyewitnesses said the attackers fired indiscriminately into the crowd, hitting children and elderly people among others. Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos, with people running for cover as others attempted to administer CPR to the injured.

Police estimates suggest that between 50 and 100 rounds were fired during the attack, and one of the shooters was among those killed in the incident.

