Piyush Goyal meets Theresa May in London

London [UK]: "Pleased to meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May today in London at the culmination of my 3-day visit. Thanked her for the hospitality extended by British friends from Government and Industry, and expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral ties between UK and India," Goyal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the railway and commerce minister also met investors and discussed various opportunities that the Indian market offers for growth.

"Interacted with investors from UK during a roundtable meeting and discussed various opportunities that Indian market offers for growth. The investors expressed their keenness to explore Indian shores for investments," he said in another tweet.

Goyal is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave.