 '....What You’re Doing With Greenland': Emmanuel Macron Invites Donald Trump For Dinner In Paris, US President Trump Reveals French Counterpart's Private Text
US President Donald Trump shared a screenshot of a private text message from French President Emmanuel Macron on Truth Social, revealing alignment on Syria and Iran but sharp differences over Greenland. Macron questioned Washington’s Greenland stance, while Trump reiterated its strategic importance, escalating diplomatic tensions amid tariff threats and Davos diplomacy.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
A screenshot shared by Donald Trump shows French President Emmanuel Macron inviting him for dinner in Paris while questioning the US move on Greenland | X/@realDonaldTrump, File Image

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a private text message from French President Emmanuel Macron, which showed both diplomatic alignment and disagreement between the two leaders.

Trump posted a private conversation screenshot between him and Emmanuel Macron where he proposed a dinner meeting in Paris and coordination on global issues, he also questioned Washington’s stance on Greenland, which led to fresh political debate.

Trump posted the screenshot on Truth Social with the caption, “Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France.”

In Line With Syria and Iran

In the message, Macron wrote, “We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran.” The text suggested continued coordination between Washington and Paris on key Middle East policies.

Macron Questions Greenland Move

However, Macron also questioned the US position on Greenland, writing: “I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.” The remark comes amid Trump’s repeated assertion that Greenland is strategically vital for US and global security.

G7 Dinner Proposal in Paris

Macron further proposed a post-Davos G7 meeting in Paris, he continued, “Let us try to build great things. I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos on Thursday afternoon… I would love to have dinner with you in Paris on Thursday,” Macron wrote, adding that leaders from Ukraine, Denmark, Syria and Russia could be invited on the sidelines.

Tariff Threats and Diplomatic Tensions

The revelation comes shortly after Trump threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne, following Macron’s indication that he would not join Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace.”

Trump Reiterates Greenland Stand

To the latest development to the story, Trump said he held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Greenland and confirmed plans to meet various stakeholders in Davos.

“Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, reiterating his long-standing position.

Peace Through Strength

Trump also repeated his claim of ensuring global peace through strength, asserting that the US remains the world’s most powerful nation due to military rebuilding during his first term.

