Over 215 flights cancelled in Hong Kong Airport; as city hit by strike

Hong Kong: Transport services were disrupted across Hong Kong on Monday, ahead of a city-wide strike later in the day.

A total of eight Mass Transit Railway (MTR) lines either suspended or partially suspended following action by protesters preventing train doors from closing, while 209 flights were cancelled as of 8.15 a.m., on Monday morning, reports the South China Morning Post.

Ten flights stands cancelled for Tuesday. The MTR said that passengers would not not be charged for their journeys, adding, "we apologise for the disruption of your journey".

The Hong Kong Airport said in a statement: "The Airport Authority advises passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, and to proceed to the airport only when their seats and flight time have been confirmed."

Traffic was blocked on Lung Cheung Road, Wong Tai Sin, by barricades. But motorists removed them so they can drive through. No protesters, or police, were be seen at the scene.

Meanwhile, protests have been planned across the city for Monday evening, with strike organisers saying more than 14,000 people from across 20 sectors have vowed to take part, reports the BBC.

Workers from sectors like the civil service - who are ordered to be politically neutral - have reportedly agreed to participate. Civil servants were among those who took part in demonstrations that started on August 2 and continued throughout the weekend.

At a press conference on Monday, the city's leader Carrie Lam said the "extensive disruptions in the name of certain demands have seriously undermined Hong Kong's law and order, and are pushing our city... to the verge of a very dangerous situation".

The protests were initially sparked by a controversial bill that would allow China to extradite suspects from Hong Kong to the mainland. Although the bill has now been suspended, demonstrators want it to be fully withdrawn.

Their demands have broadened to include the resignation of the city's leader Lam, and the dropping of riot charges linked to the protests.