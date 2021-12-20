Omicron Scare: All COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi to be sent for genome sequencing, says CM Kejriwal

In the wake of rising cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the samples of all Covid-19 positive cases will be sent for genome sequencing to detect the Omicron variant.

"Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron," news agency ANI quoted Delhi CM as saying.

Kejriwal also appealed the Central government to allow the administration of Covid vaccine booster shots in the city.

"I appeal to Centre to allow administration of Covid vaccine booster dose in Delhi," he said.

The decision comes after two more cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant were been reported in Delhi, increasing the case tally rises to 24, informed Delhi Health Department on Monday.

"Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment," the Health Department added.

As Delhi yesterday recorded 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in six months, a health expert said the spike could be due to the Omicron variant.

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centers for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital.

Earlier, only government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment.

