Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti slammed for anti-government stance

New Delhi: Defending the abrogation of Article 370, the government slammed Muslim-dominated Kashmiri political parties for their constant opposition to the move.

A booklet released by the government explaining the reasons behind its decision questioned the timing of National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah's statement against Article 370 when Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked terrorist camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

"Indeed, it is this opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 that Muslim-dominated Kashmiri political parties share," said the booklet, adding that "unfortunately for them it is also what they have in common with separatists in the Valley.

The government also slammed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti for her opposition to Centre's decision on Jammu and Kashmir.