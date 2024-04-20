NTA Extends SWAYAM January Session Registration Dates, Revises Exam Schedule |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration date for its Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester exam.

As per its official notice issued earlier, the SWAYAM January exams will be conducted on May 18, 19, 26 and 27 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9am to 12pm and the second shift from 3pm to 6pm.

The exam scheduled had been revised before so that the dates do not clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The last date to submit an application now is April 28, 2024.

Revised Exam Date

Due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the NTA revised dates for the SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam that were earlier scheduled on May 25, 2024. The exam will now be conducted on May 27, 2024.

Candidates can now make corrections in the details submitted by them in their application forms online through the correction window at https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam when the correction window is made live. The correction window will open from April 29, 2024 to April 30, 2024. Candidates are required to carefully make the corrections as no further chance of correction will be given to them after the allowed correction period.

Correction Window

According to a new notice released, the January session application correction window will open on April 29 and 30, instead of the previously scheduled dates of April 20 to 22.

For any clarifications regarding the exam and registration, candidates can contact NTA on their helpdesk number at – 011-4075 9000 or email id –swayam@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam and https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates.

