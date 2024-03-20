NTA Reschedules SWAYAM January 2024 Exams Due To Elections

Representational image |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the May 25 Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester examination due to the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024. The notice requesting online applications for the examination stated that the exams will now take place on May 18, 19, 26, and 27. The time for amending an application form will commence on April 20 and finish on April 22. The date of the admit card release will be disclosed later. SWAYAM semester exams are administered by the National Testing Agency in two formats: hybrid (paper-pen mode and computer-based mode).

On exams.nta.ac.in, application forms for the January 2024 semester of the SWAYAM can be submitted until April 18.

Important Details

Exams for the January semester will be 180 minutes long, or three hours. On exam days, there will be two shifts: from 3 to 6 p.m. and from 9 to 12 p.m. The message includes a complete schedule broken down by shift.



Except for language courses, where the question papers will only be in the appropriate languages, the question papers will be in English.

Further details regarding the exam schedule, locations, times, cost, application process, and other related topics are available in the SWAYAM-January 2024 information bulletin, which may be accessed via the NTA exams.nta.ac.in/swayam website.