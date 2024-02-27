Ministry Of Education To Launch SWAYAM Plus Platform For Enhanced Digital Learning | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The SWAYAM Plus platform, an improved version of the current Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) site, is scheduled to launch by the Ministry of Education. The new platform intends to make it easier for students, teachers, and business people to access a wide range of digital resources. On Tuesday, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will introduce SWAYAM Plus.

SWAYAM Plus will include courses designed to satisfy industry demands, improving students' chances of finding employment.

There are currently 15 million students enrolled in these classes, and anyone interested can sign up. Efforts are also underway to integrate the SWAYAM platform with DIKSHA to maximize the use of digital content across education. Moreover, each NCERT course provides a link to download e-content from the course books. By visiting swayam.gov.in, educators and students can freely access all course resources, such as assessments, videos, and text.

What type of courses does SWAYAM offer?

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) provide a range of online courses on the SWAYAM platform, including courses related to school education, for both educators and students.

Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri @dpradhanbjp, on 🗓️27th February 2024 will launch the SWAYAM Plus platform. The Platform will now include courses aligned with industry needs aimed at enhancing learners’ employability.… pic.twitter.com/nAOt61vRXm — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 26, 2024

For self-paced study, each course offers text modules, video tutorials, evaluation questions, and more resources.

With access to a wide selection of courses from Class 9 to postgraduate work, the SWAYAM portal currently in use offers a unified online learning environment for students, teachers, and professionals in a variety of industries.



SWAYAM offers four types of courses: self-assessment quizzes, video lectures, reading materials that may be printed or downloaded, and an online discussion forum where students can ask questions. Attempts have been made to improve the educational process by incorporating modern pedagogy and technology with audio-visual content.