Government's Swayam Education Portal Records Unprecedented Growth With Over 3.9 Crore Registrations

Istock Images

In a remarkable surge of interest, the Government's Swayam education portal has witnessed a staggering growth, with over 3.9 crore candidates registering online. Launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the Swayam portal has become a beacon for quality education, offering a diverse range of 1185 courses from 203 reputed institutes, spanning from the 9th class to post-graduation – and all of this, free of cost.

Navigating educational frontiers

Managed by nodal agencies such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC), Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National University), IIM Bangalore, and NITTTR, the portal has been a game-changer in the education sector.

Reports indicate that 39.9 lakh students have enrolled for examinations through Swayam, and an impressive 25.2 lakh candidates have successfully earned certificates after completing various courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts examinations for around 390 courses, emphasizing the practical validation of acquired knowledge.

Surge in learning: by the numbers

The surge in registrations has been remarkable, with a 647 per cent increase reported in 2019. During the pandemic in 2020, the momentum continued, and 2021 saw an additional 181 per cent spike. The trend persisted in 2022, with a 28 per cent rise, and last year, 2023, marked an astonishing 204 per cent increase.

Candidates can register on the official Swayam Portal link to access a wealth of educational resources, including online video lectures, reading materials, self-assessment tests, and online discussions. The platform has not only democratized access to quality education but has also adapted to the changing dynamics of learning, making it an indispensable tool for millions of eager learners across the country.