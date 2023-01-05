e-Paper Get App
Noida Crime: Swiggy delivery agent dies after being dragged for 500 meters under the car

On New Year's Eve in Noida, Sector 14, Kaushal, a Swiggy employee, was on his way to a delivery when a car struck his two-wheeler, according to the police.

Thursday, January 05, 2023
article-image
Noida Crime: Swiggy delivery agent dies after being dragged for 500 meters under the car
A deliveryman was killed on Sunday in Noida after a car struck his two-wheeler and dragged him for nearly 500 meters in a hit-and-run incident similar to the Delhi accident tragedy.

article-image

Driver fled the scene

Witnesses said the driver fled the scene when Kaushal's body came off and parked the car near a temple, roughly 500 meters from the location of the accident.

At one in the morning on Sunday, Kaushal's brother Amit called him and told him about the accident.

article-image

Case has been registered, police scanning CCTV

A case has been filed in this matter. An official stated, "We are scanning the CCTVs put in the vicinity to trace the culprit."

article-image

The incident happened within hours of Anjali Singh accident

This incident happened just hours after a 20-year-old woman in Delhi was struck by a car and dragged for almost 13 kilometres.

Anjali Singh's naked body was later discovered on the road with several injuries, shocking the nation on the first day of the new year.

article-image

