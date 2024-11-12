National-Ranking Bridge Championship 2024: Delhi’s Asha Sharma & Puja Batra Clinch Pole Position

The Delhi pair of Asha Sharma and Puja Batra grabbed the opening day’s honours by claiming pole position in the Women’s Pair competition of the Prime Securities-National Ranking Bridge Championship 2024, organized under the auspices of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) and hosted by the Bombay Gymkhana.

Sharma and Batra, the fancied duo who were part of the Indian women’s team that recently participated in the Bridge Olympiad in Argentina, topped the table with an impressive 81 IMPs at the end of three sessions of elimination.

Mumbai’s combination of Marianne Karmarkar and Aditi Jhaveri followed behind in second position with 76 IMPs. Gujarat’s Vidhya Patel and Kalpana Gurjar, the young pair contesting in this championship, finished in third place with 72 IMPs.

A total of 35 pairs from across India participated in the elimination round, and 18 pairs qualified to play in the finals and will stake a claim for the top prize.

This Championship will have Mixed Teams and Mixed Pairs events will commence later this week.