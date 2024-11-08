Sub-Junior National Squash: Aaron Aarambhan Stirs Up A Racket

Mumbai's sub junior squash player Aaron Aarambhan |

Young Mumbai lad Aaron Aarambhan is an upcoming squash talent and is creating waves at the National level after clinching the under-11 title at the Dhunseri Junior and Sub-junior Nationals in Kolkata recently. Aaron had an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal about his exploits and future plans. Excerpts..

Q) How do you feel clinching the under-11 squash title at the Nationals?.. Is it your first trophy?..

A: Winning the Nationals feels almost like a dream come true. A dream that I thought would never come true. I have been working towards this dream for a year now and every time I feel closer to it, I would feel I was two steps back so finally winning it its unbelievable. This is not my first trophy, I have won the Eastern Slam in Kolkata itself couple of months back. I haven’t won a four-star, five-star or six-star tournament ever. Then to win a seven-star tournament, I pinch myself.

Q: How was your preparation for the tournament?..

A: I’ve had the dream for Nationals for more than 12 months and working towards it. If you see how I was a year back, you would wonder how this kid would win Nationals. My coach really saw me through and the last four months has been about working with a single minded focus.

Q) Who is your coach and at what age did you start playing the game?..

A: My coach is AI Singh. I started coaching with him roughly two years back. And that time I knew very little of squash and nothing more. So, everything that I know, sir has taught me. He is a tough coach and expects a lot from his students. I feel although we make a great team, we are still getting to know each other.

Q: What is the strength of your game and what are the areas you feel you need to work upon?..

A: My strength is that I’m agile. I’ve also been told that when I’m in my element I have good game sense also. What I really need to work on is my upper body strength and ofcourse you do understand that I’m at the beginning of my journey.

Q: How was the competition in this tournament?..

A: The competition level was very high, I would say the top four players in India are all very close to each other in age group also and also their skill level.

Q) What are the tournaments that you are going to participate going ahead?..

A: I haven’t thought about which tournaments but currently registered for Central India and JSW Sunil Varma Memorial tournament. I’ll consult my coach and plan my participation for other tournaments.

Q) What are your future plans?.. Planning to take up TT professionally?..

A: You know I’m very small but squash is my entire life. My school teacher complains that every essay I write is about squash. Right now, I’m thinking about becoming a professional player but I don’t know where life will take me.

Q: How old are you and which school are you from?..

A: I’m 10 years old and I go to Jamnabai Narsee School. I get a lot of support from my school and the principal Mrs Kalpana.

Q: Tell me a bit about your family and their support..

A: My family include my parents and older brother Ayaan. My parents help me participate and train well but I have a lot of suppor from extended well. My Kaaki and Maami will travel with me from out of town to Hyderabad just to make sure I participate.

Q: Who do you look upto as an inspiration in sport or in squash specifically?..

A: Jahangir Khan, he inspires me a lot. Some of our Indian players like Sourav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon and ofcourse Anahat Singh are my inspiration too. I’m a football fan too and huge fan of Messi and Ronaldo. I also love Djokovic for his commitment to physical fitness, just where he is come from and what he has achieved. When he was growing up, he and his father would go from court to court to see which ones are not bombed since Serbia was going through strife at that time.