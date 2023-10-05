 Mumbai Football League: Somaiya FC Snatch Narrow 3-2 Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Football League: Somaiya FC Snatch Narrow 3-2 Victory

Mumbai Football League: Somaiya FC Snatch Narrow 3-2 Victory

In a closely contested encounter Somaiya FC scored through the efforts of Mandar Palav, Simarpreet Singh Negi and Edwin Ayinikal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Somaiya FC produced a solid fighting performance and managed to overcome a spirited Orange FC Under-23 by a narrow 3-2 margin in a tense and thrilling Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

In a closely contested encounter Somaiya FC scored through the efforts of Mandar Palav, Simarpreet Singh Negi and Edwin Ayinikal, while the young Oranje FC side managed to score both their goals through the brilliance of their ace striker Rahul Unnithan.

Later, Young Boys FC proved too strong for Salsette FC and charged to a massive 4-0 victory. Young Boys strikers Joy Searwai, Ali Ansari, Arif Ansari and Ubed Ansari, all contributed towards the win by scoring a goal each.

Read Also
ENG vs NZ, CWC 2023: England Captain Jos Buttler Says ‘Want To Play Aggressive Cricket, Take The...
article-image

Charkop FC also had things much their own way and romped to a 3-0 win against Skorost United FC in another match of the same division. Rituraj Nilvaran, Inderjeet Singh Bhogal and Arhaan Shaikh all scored one goal apiece.

Results – Men’s Super Div: Somaiya FC 3 (Mandar Palav, Simarpreet Singh Negi, Edwin Ayinikal) beat Oranje FC Under-23 2 (Rahul Unnithan 2).

Young Boys FC 4 (Joy Searwai, Ali Ansari, Arif Ansari, Ubed Ansari) beat Salsette FC 0.

Charkop FC 3 (Rituraj Nilvaran, Inderjeet Singh Bhogal, Arhaan Shaikh) beat Skorost United FC 0.

India On Track 2 (Anurag P.C. 2) beat United Villagers Welfare Association 0.

Read Also
Mumbai Football League: Mumbai Ultras March To Impressive Win
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Summons Actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma & Hina Khan After Ranbir...

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Summons Actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma & Hina Khan After Ranbir...

Ranbir Kapoor Seeks 2 Weeks Time To Appear Before ED In Mahadev App Betting Case

Ranbir Kapoor Seeks 2 Weeks Time To Appear Before ED In Mahadev App Betting Case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Sent To 5-Day ED Custody In Money Laundering Case

ENG vs NZ, CWC 2023: Devon Conway 152*, Rachin Ravindra 123* Help New Zealand Decimate England In...

ENG vs NZ, CWC 2023: Devon Conway 152*, Rachin Ravindra 123* Help New Zealand Decimate England In...

Who Is Rachin Ravindra? The Karnataka Native NZ All-Rounder Who's Slaying England in World Cup...

Who Is Rachin Ravindra? The Karnataka Native NZ All-Rounder Who's Slaying England in World Cup...