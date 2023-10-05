Mumbai Football League: Somaiya FC Snatch Narrow 3-2 Victory

Somaiya FC produced a solid fighting performance and managed to overcome a spirited Orange FC Under-23 by a narrow 3-2 margin in a tense and thrilling Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

In a closely contested encounter Somaiya FC scored through the efforts of Mandar Palav, Simarpreet Singh Negi and Edwin Ayinikal, while the young Oranje FC side managed to score both their goals through the brilliance of their ace striker Rahul Unnithan.

Later, Young Boys FC proved too strong for Salsette FC and charged to a massive 4-0 victory. Young Boys strikers Joy Searwai, Ali Ansari, Arif Ansari and Ubed Ansari, all contributed towards the win by scoring a goal each.

Charkop FC also had things much their own way and romped to a 3-0 win against Skorost United FC in another match of the same division. Rituraj Nilvaran, Inderjeet Singh Bhogal and Arhaan Shaikh all scored one goal apiece.

Results – Men’s Super Div: Somaiya FC 3 (Mandar Palav, Simarpreet Singh Negi, Edwin Ayinikal) beat Oranje FC Under-23 2 (Rahul Unnithan 2).

Young Boys FC 4 (Joy Searwai, Ali Ansari, Arif Ansari, Ubed Ansari) beat Salsette FC 0.

Charkop FC 3 (Rituraj Nilvaran, Inderjeet Singh Bhogal, Arhaan Shaikh) beat Skorost United FC 0.

India On Track 2 (Anurag P.C. 2) beat United Villagers Welfare Association 0.