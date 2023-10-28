Mumbai Football League: KSA Juniors, Kopana FC Share Spoils In 2-2 Draw

Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) Juniors stood tall and did well to share honours with Kopana FC in an absorbing 2-2 draw in a Men’s Super-Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Kopana FC took the lead with Mitesh Suryavanshi hitting the target in 11th minute. The determined KSA youngsters came up with a strong second half showing and midway through the session scored twice in quick succession through Krishna Kamble and Nooruddin Shaikh to take the lead. But Kopana fought back and managed to find the equalizer through Suryavanshi who scored his second goal to tie the scores.

In another match, Mumbai City FC Under-19 and Charkop FC played out a goalless draw.

Results: Karnatak SA Juniors 2 (Krishna Kamble, Nooruddin Shaikh) drew with Kopana FC 2 (Mitesh Suryavanshi 2).

Mumbai City FC Under-19 0 drew with Charkop FC 0.

Kenkre FC Under-19 2 (Pranay Padwalkar, Atharva Khadtare) drew with Spartans FC 2 (OG-Yash Nair, Roshan Thakur).

Bombay Gymkhana 1 (Anas Vadgama) drew with Rhema FC 1 (Gaurang Shinde).

