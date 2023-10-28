 Mumbai Football League: KSA Juniors, Kopana FC Share Spoils In 2-2 Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Football League: KSA Juniors, Kopana FC Share Spoils In 2-2 Draw

Mumbai Football League: KSA Juniors, Kopana FC Share Spoils In 2-2 Draw

Kopana FC took the lead with Mitesh Suryavanshi hitting the target in 11th minute.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) Juniors stood tall and did well to share honours with Kopana FC in an absorbing 2-2 draw in a Men’s Super-Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Kopana FC took the lead with Mitesh Suryavanshi hitting the target in 11th minute. The determined KSA youngsters came up with a strong second half showing and midway through the session scored twice in quick succession through Krishna Kamble and Nooruddin Shaikh to take the lead. But Kopana fought back and managed to find the equalizer through Suryavanshi who scored his second goal to tie the scores.

In another match, Mumbai City FC Under-19 and Charkop FC played out a goalless draw.

Read Also
Mumbai Football League: Kalina United Score Easy 6-0 Victory
article-image

Results: Karnatak SA Juniors 2 (Krishna Kamble, Nooruddin Shaikh) drew with Kopana FC 2 (Mitesh Suryavanshi 2).

Mumbai City FC Under-19 0 drew with Charkop FC 0.

Kenkre FC Under-19 2 (Pranay Padwalkar, Atharva Khadtare) drew with Spartans FC 2 (OG-Yash Nair, Roshan Thakur).

Bombay Gymkhana 1 (Anas Vadgama) drew with Rhema FC 1 (Gaurang Shinde).

Read Also
Mumbai Football League: Iron Born FC Down Kopana FC 3-2
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

End Of An Era! After 6 Decades, Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Premier Padmini Taxi To Go Off Roads

End Of An Era! After 6 Decades, Mumbai's Kaali-Peeli Premier Padmini Taxi To Go Off Roads

Video: Kulcha Shop Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Bathinda; Ex-Dy CM Badal Says 'Entire...

Video: Kulcha Shop Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Bathinda; Ex-Dy CM Badal Says 'Entire...

Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog In Koparkhairane Arrested By Police

Navi Mumbai: Drunk Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog In Koparkhairane Arrested By Police

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Ravindra, Neesham Heroics In Vain As Head & Warner Lead Australia To...

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Ravindra, Neesham Heroics In Vain As Head & Warner Lead Australia To...

'Cash For Query' Row: Mahua Moitra Admits Giving Parliament Login Credentials To Darshan...

'Cash For Query' Row: Mahua Moitra Admits Giving Parliament Login Credentials To Darshan...