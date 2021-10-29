Mumbai: BMC reduces gap between two COVID-19 doses to 28 days for citizens travelling abroad

The BMC has now reduced the gap between two Covid-19 vaccination doses to 28 days from 84 days for those travelling abroad. Such beneficiaries can take their second dose sooner by providing their travel details at designated vaccination centres. This comes after the civic body received several requests to reduce the gap. Health officials have also welcomed the move considering the pandemic curve has flattened in the state.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said there are SOPs for citizens intending to undertake international travel for educational purposes or joining employment to take the second Covishield dose before the 12-16 weeks’ prescribed time.



“Soon we will be issuing the orders for those who are willing to go abroad for holidays and are waiting for the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine. These beneficiaries need to provide their travel itinerary at the vaccine centres, and should mandatorily complete 28 days after the first dose. Moreover, we will be following the guidelines issued by the Central government and travellers need to adhere to it,” he said. Senior health experts said there is no harm in allowing travellers to take a second dose of the covid vaccine after 28 days.



“The BMC should closely monitor all the documents and the same should be verified by the travelling partner. There have been instances when fake RT-PCR documents and Vaccination certificates are being submitted by the citizens for travelling. So the civic body should make sure there are no loopholes,” said a doctor.



Recently, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) rejected the request of Rajesh Tope, the state health minister, to reduce the time gap of 84 weeks between the two shots of Covishield. “On the scientific ground, for better efficiency rate, ICMR has refused to decrease the gap between the two shots. In their response, they have explained about the scientific importance of keeping the gap between 12 to 16 weeks,” said Tope.

1. Citizens above 18 years of age; and must have a valid passport.2. Passport number must be included in the vaccination certificate. If the first dose is not taken as passport proof, a separate vaccination certificate should be issued without the request of the vaccination officer.3. Also, employees of government and private establishments must have valid identity cards.4. Once the attached form is filled in by the beneficiary and signed by the nodal officer at the vaccination centre, it is mandatory to certify it and upload it on the Cowin portal.

