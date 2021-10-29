Over 100 million people missed second COVID-19 vaccination jab, shows data

More than 100 million Indians have did not turn up for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, according to the data by health officials. Although the cases in India have dropped to very low in the past few months, this raises concern among the government and the people about the resurgence of the cases if the second dose is not taken.

"It was pointed out that many states have adequate doses to vaccinate those people who are awaiting their second dose. The government of India is in a position to provide additional vaccine doses so that they can complete the aforesaid task," the health ministry said in a statement.

The experts are of concern that the absenteeism in taking the second dose of the Covid vaccination could lead to another outbreak if this is not taken seriously.

After a milestone achievement of over 100 crore administered doses, the government now plans to inoculate all adults by the end of December 2021.

Reportedly, India’s health minister Mansukh Mandviya asked the state governments to improve the momentum of vaccination and accelerate its coverage. Mandaviya urged the states to address the issue. From next month, he said, health workers will make door-to-door visits to find the truants.

So far, India has administered the first doses to 726 million people, 77 percent of its 944 million adults, and second doses to 321 million, or approximately 34 percent, according to the country’s federal health ministry.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 cases has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 new infections have been reported for the 125 consecutive days now.

