Over 60.58 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far, informs ICMR

New Delhi: Country's COVID-19 testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 60,58,85,769 tests so far, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Friday.

Of the total testing conducted so far 12,84,552 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India had on Thursday reported 16,156 new COVID-19 cases and 773 fatalities according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

There are 1,60,989 active cases in the country, which is the lowest in 243 days.

The country also reported 17,095 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate at 98.20 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

To tackle the infection, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 104.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 09:31 AM IST