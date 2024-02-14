 MSSA U-10 Football: Campions Cooperage Lift MSSA U-10 First Division Title
MSSA U-10 Football: Campions Cooperage Lift MSSA U-10 First Division Title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

The reigning champions, Campions Cooperage, once again secured victory in the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) under-10 first division football tournament.

In a thrilling encounter at Azad Maiden, the young talents clinched a 2-0 win against CNM, Vile Parle, with goals scored in the final 10 minutes of the 30-minute match.

Aryan Mehta opened the scoring in the 20th minute, followed by a decisive goal from substitute Shaurya Mandel.

Coach Wilfred Alva expressed his pride in the team's achievement, stating, "We've dominated this title for several years now, and these boys are exceptional." Alva credited the entire team for their success, highlighting goalkeeper Taha Eran's remarkable saves, saying, "The credit goes to all the boys, with special mention to our agile keeper who made some outstanding saves."

article-image

