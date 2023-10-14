MSSA Tennis: Maya Rasquinha, Vrissa Chhatwani Enter The Final

Maya Rasquinha of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim will take on Vrissa Chhatwani from Billabong High International from Andherin in the final of girls under-10 of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association at the Bombay Gymkhana, here on October 20,

In the last fight for the summit clasg, Maya defeated the Cathedral and John Connon, Fort 3-0 while, Vrissa Chhatwani got the better of Khianna Shah of JBCN International School from Parel 3-1,

In the corresponding boys section Aadvik Khanna (Dhirubhai Ambani International School, BKC will face These finalists had to come out with their best before prevailing 3-2 over Abir Sukhani (Vibgyor High, Goregaon West), and Abir Sukhani survived some scares before pulling out a 3-2 against the stubborn Devin Pittan (Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra West).

Results (all semifinals)

Boys (U-12): Shivan Tyagi (Hiranandani Foundation School International, Powai) bt Viyaan Kurani (Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu) 3-1; Aarav Shah (Bombay International School, Babulnath) bt Aarush Thariani (Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu) 3-0.

Girls (U-12): Vritika Shah (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) bt Sujata Dhwale (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) 3-0; Shamiksha Shetty (IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium, Dadar) bt Maitrie Sharma (Seth Juggiyal Podar Academy, Malad 3-1.

