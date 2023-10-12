Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship: Prisha Shinde Stuns Top-Seed Divya Ramesh To Reach Semis

Tennis championships: Gokul, Macherla upset seeded players |

Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde caused a big upset in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 when she defeated top-seed Divya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu, while Telangana’s Hruthik Katakam also continued his winning run on Thursday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

Playing in the girls’ U-14 category, Prisha looked in complete control of the match right from the beginning and got the better of Divya 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to move into the semi-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed in the boys’ U-14 category, Hruthik Katakam stamped his authority with another commanding victory by beating Karnataka’s Diganth M 6-0, 6-0 in the last-eight.

Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship—organised by DCM Shriram Ltd., a leading business conglomerate, under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, has witnessed the participation of renowned Indian tennis players such as Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale in the past editions. It is India’s biggest domestic tennis tournament.

Other results

The boys’ U-16 category also saw some top-notch tennis action as Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani of Gujarat by 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets to reach the semis. Punjab’s Armaan Walia played a brilliant match using his fast forehands to precision to beat Prateek Sheora (Haryana) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling three-set battle.

Rishitha Basireddy of Telangana continued her top form in the girls’ U-16 category to defeat Harithashree Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and move into the last-four.

Meanwhile, Kabir Chothani (Gujarat) & Arnav Yadav (Uttrakhand) reached the final of the boys’ doubles U-16 category after beating Riyan Kashyan and Antariksh Tamuly 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. In the semis of the girls’ doubles U-16 category, Sohini Mohanty (Odisha) & Aakruti Narayan (Maharastra) defeated Laxmi Dandy and Harithashree Venkatesh 6-4, 7-6 to book a place in the finals.

The tournament also offers a kit allowance for all the junior categories.

