MPSC 2024 Schedule Out : Check Details Here

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the anticipated examination schedule for various posts in 2024. The preliminary exams for the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services are set for April 28, with advertisements expected in January 2024. The preliminary exam results will be announced in July, and the main exam is scheduled for December 14, 15, and 16, 2024.

For Civil Judge Junior Level and Judicial Magistrate First Class Posts, the preliminary exam is slated for March 17 and July 27, 2024. The Non-Gazetted Group B and Group C Services Joint Preliminary Exam will take place on June 16. The Group-B Main Examination (Assistant Cell Officer, State Tax Inspector, Sub-Inspector of Police, Sub-Registrar) is scheduled for September 29, 2024. Additionally, the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Exam will be held on October 26, 2024, and the Group-C Exam (Tax Assistant Sub Inspector State Excise, Industrial Inspector, Clerk Typist, Technical Assistant, Directorate of Insurance) is set for November 17, 2024.

The Food and Drug Administrative Service Main Exam (Assistant Commissioner Food Group-A and Food Safety Officer Group-B) is scheduled for November 9, 2024. The Maharashtra Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Service Main Exam, Maharashtra Agricultural Service Main Exam, Maharashtra Mechanical Engineering Service Main Exam, Maharashtra Electrical Engineering Service Main Exam, and Maharashtra Civil Engineering Service Main Exam are all set for November 10 and November 23, 2024. The Inspector Valid Metrology Main Exam will be conducted on December 1, and the Maharashtra Forest Service Main Exam will be held on December 28 and 29, 2024.

Note that the provided schedule is approximate, and changes may occur. Any modifications will be promptly communicated through the Commission's website. Regular updates regarding the estimated schedule will be posted on the Commission's website, providing details on the exam schedule, syllabus, selection procedure, and more.