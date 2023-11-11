MP: St Arnold Students Celebrate Diwali In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Saint Arnold School staff and students celebrated the festival of lights with religious leaders of different communities on Thursday giving the message of equality.

The programme commenced with the lighting of lamps by guests Shantilal Jain, Rajendra Singh Songara, father Peter Kharadi, Salim Shairani and others.

Students of pre-primary to higher secondary enthralled everyone through dance drama on Diwali, depicting the tradition of celebrating Deepotsav to mark Lord Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. Students gave presentations dressed up as Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and Goddess Sita.

A message to vote on November 17 was also given through dance and drama.