MP: Students Scoring Over 75% In Class 12 To Receive Rs 25,000 For Laptops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four months have passed since the announcement of Class 12 examination results but the state government has yet to approve distribution of laptops to meritorious students.

Under Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana, students scoring over 75% in Class 12 examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education are entitled to Rs 25,000 each for a laptop. Despite the department requesting a list of eligible students, who are about 90,000, no instructions have been issued. Students and parents are eagerly awaiting government action to honour the promises made under the scheme.

Last year, 78,641 students had received funds to buy laptops. This year, with the increase in high-scoring students, an estimated Rs 225 crore will be needed to cover 90,000 eligible students.

In addition to laptops, the scheme includes awarding scholarships to top two Class 12 students from each school. This provision, however, also awaits government approval. An official from the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) confirmed that they are awaiting government orders to proceed with fund distribution.

Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana launched in 2009-10 initially catered to students scoring 85% or higher. The eligibility threshold was later adjusted to 75%.