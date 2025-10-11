'This Is Godda At Night': Social Media REACTS After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Pic With Wife Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025 In Manhattan

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Pic With Wife. | X

Mumbai, October 11: Godda MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey shared a beautiful picture on social media, celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025. However, the pic became the centre of online discussion as it was allegedly clicked against the glittering skyline of New York City. The internet users began trolling the BJP leader and sarcastically claimed that development has been done on a large scale in Godda, Jharkhand and the pic in which the leader and his wife is seen is from Godda and not any foreign location.

Nishikant Dubey shared the photo on social media with the caption, "Best wishes for Karwa Chauth." The couple seems to have been standing by the Hudson River waterfront, with the illuminated Manhattan skyline in the background. His wife is seen dressed in a bright traditional saree, holding a puja thali, while Dubey stands beside her in ethnic attire, both smiling as they celebrate the festival far from home.

Soon after the post went viral, social media users reacted, criticising the leader. Many users commented on the post. They also questioned him for celebrating an Indian festival on foreign soil.

One of the users said, “Heartiest congratulations to the people of Godda. Mr. Nishikant Dubey has done amazing development work, but the opposition is saying that this picture is from abroad.” The remark added a humorous tone to the ongoing political rivalry.

Another user said, "Bihar ko aapne bahut develop kar diya, haters kahenge ye foreign country hai." A user also said, "Godda is a district in Jharkhand. Diwali is around the corner, so there are a few extra lights this time — that’s why it’s giving off a bit of a foreign vibe."

A user also raised the question of celebrating the Swadeshi festival on foreign land. He said, "An Indian festival on foreign soil? Why so?"

Dubey has not responded to the online criticism. The viral photo has highlighted how political leaders and public figures’ personal moments often turn into topics of political debate on social media.