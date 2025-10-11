 'This Is Godda At Night': Social Media REACTS After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Pic With Wife Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025 In Manhattan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'This Is Godda At Night': Social Media REACTS After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Pic With Wife Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025 In Manhattan

'This Is Godda At Night': Social Media REACTS After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Pic With Wife Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025 In Manhattan

The internet users began trolling the BJP leader and sarcastically claimed that development has been done on a large scale in Godda, Jharkhand and the pic in which the leader and his wife is seen is from Godda and not any foreign location.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Pic With Wife. | X

Mumbai, October 11: Godda MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey shared a beautiful picture on social media, celebrating Karwa Chauth 2025. However, the pic became the centre of online discussion as it was allegedly clicked against the glittering skyline of New York City. The internet users began trolling the BJP leader and sarcastically claimed that development has been done on a large scale in Godda, Jharkhand and the pic in which the leader and his wife is seen is from Godda and not any foreign location.

Nishikant Dubey shared the photo on social media with the caption, "Best wishes for Karwa Chauth." The couple seems to have been standing by the Hudson River waterfront, with the illuminated Manhattan skyline in the background. His wife is seen dressed in a bright traditional saree, holding a puja thali, while Dubey stands beside her in ethnic attire, both smiling as they celebrate the festival far from home.

Soon after the post went viral, social media users reacted, criticising the leader. Many users commented on the post. They also questioned him for celebrating an Indian festival on foreign soil.

One of the users said, “Heartiest congratulations to the people of Godda. Mr. Nishikant Dubey has done amazing development work, but the opposition is saying that this picture is from abroad.” The remark added a humorous tone to the ongoing political rivalry.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Residents Await Long-Promised Passport Office Even After Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
Panvel Residents Await Long-Promised Passport Office Even After Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
Maharashtra Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Home Guard Dies, Wife Critically Injured After Motorcycle Skids On Gravel In Karnala Ghat; Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Mumbai: 20-Month-Old Khushi Battles Rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy; Family Races Against Time To Raise ₹16 Crore For Life-Saving Zolgensma Therapy
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked
Palghar Shocker! Ex-Student Brutally Beats 12 Class 8 Children With Stick For Not Cleaning Toilets; Parents Angry & Shocked

Another user said, "Bihar ko aapne bahut develop kar diya, haters kahenge ye foreign country hai." A user also said, "Godda is a district in Jharkhand. Diwali is around the corner, so there are a few extra lights this time — that’s why it’s giving off a bit of a foreign vibe."

Read Also
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Gen Z Post Sparks BJP Attack; Nishikant Dubey Alleges Foreign Links,...
article-image

A user also raised the question of celebrating the Swadeshi festival on foreign land. He said, "An Indian festival on foreign soil? Why so?"

Dubey has not responded to the online criticism. The viral photo has highlighted how political leaders and public figures’ personal moments often turn into topics of political debate on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged

Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged

UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured

UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured

Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets Y Puran Kumar's Family, Seeks...

Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Meets Y Puran Kumar's Family, Seeks...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Odisha: Chilling VIDEO Shows Rare Tornado Over Chilika Lake; Tourists Stunned

Odisha: Chilling VIDEO Shows Rare Tornado Over Chilika Lake; Tourists Stunned