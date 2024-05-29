MP Nursing College Bribery Scam: Four Sent To Police Remand Till June 1, Decision On Bail On May 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special CBI Court has granted police remand of four accused in the nursing college bribery case after hearing, according to the CBI officials here on Wednesday.

The CBI had arrested 13 accused on May 18 and conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and recovered over Rs. 2.33 crore in cash, four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents.

All of the 13 accused were remanded in CBI custody till May 29.

Counsel EA Quarashi for inspector Rahul Raj told Free Press that among the arrested 13 accused, nine were present in the court on Tuesday and they were sent to judicial remand.

On Wednesday, four accusedóRahul Raj, Om Gowswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore Sharmaówere sent to police remand till June 1.

One of the accused, Ravi Bhadoria, has been granted a one-day exemption to visit Indore to perform the last rites of his father, who had passed away due to a heartacctak on Tuesday. A team of four CBI officials had brought Bhadoria to Indore around 6.15 pm and took him away after he lit the pyre of his father.

Quarashi added that all the four accused will be going back to New Delhi for further investigations.

NSUI leader Ravi Parmar said two accused Priti Tilakwar and Sachin Jain had applied for the bail, which was opposed by them with the help of their counsel Ashish Nigam.

After hearing arguments, the court posted the decision on bail to May 31.

Accused sent to jail

Sushil Kumar Majoka, inspector, now terminated, Anil Bhaskaran, chairman, Malay College of Nursing, Bhopal, Sumo Anil Bhaskar, Radha Raman Sharma, Gwalior, Sachin Jain, Bhopal, Jalpana Adhikari, principal, Bhabha University, Bhopal, Mohd Tanveer Khan, the then CEO Patel Motors, Indore, Preeti Tilakwar and Ved Sharma were sent to jail.

Investigating officicals to get notices

The heat of the nursing college recognition scam is also going to be faced by the officers involved in the investigation. Highly-placed sources in the health department said that a decision was taken to issue notices to the investigating officers some time ago. However, it is not clear as of now how many notices have been served and to whom.