 MP News: Vehicle Collision Kills Three Members Of A Family On The Spot In Jhabua
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMP News: Vehicle Collision Kills Three Members Of A Family On The Spot In Jhabua

MP News: Vehicle Collision Kills Three Members Of A Family On The Spot In Jhabua

Three members of a family from Bhodli village in Jhabua district died in a road accident on the Dholka–Bagodara highway in Gujarat on Thursday. Prakash Singad, his wife Kata and their six-year-old son Aryan were killed on the spot after their Eicher vehicle collided with another from behind. The driver was seriously injured.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Vehicle Collision Kills Three Members Of A Family On The Spot In Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family from Bhodli village in Jhabua district died in a tragic road accident on the Dholka–Bagodara highway in Gujarat on Thursday morning. 

The deceased were identified as Prakash Singad (27), his wife Kata Singad (25), and their six-year-old son Aryan. Prakash’s nephew Vinod, who was driving the vehicle, was seriously injured in the crash.

According to reports, the family was travelling in an Eicher vehicle belonging to Vinod and was on its way to Rajkot in search of work. Around 6 am, the Eicher collided from behind with another vehicle moving ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the front cabin of the vehicle was completely crushed.

Prakash, his wife, and their son died on the spot, trapped inside the damaged cabin. Vinod, who works as a driver in Rajkot, suffered serious injuries and was first given primary treatment before being referred to Ahmedabad for advanced medical care.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks
IIT Bombay Student Suicide Sparks Fresh Concerns Over Campus Mental Health Support Systems
IIT Bombay Student Suicide Sparks Fresh Concerns Over Campus Mental Health Support Systems
Thane Sessions Court Verdict: 45-Year-Old Jabalpur Man Convicted For Stabbing Hospital Patient Over Cigarette Dispute In Kalwa
Thane Sessions Court Verdict: 45-Year-Old Jabalpur Man Convicted For Stabbing Hospital Patient Over Cigarette Dispute In Kalwa
Mumbai Health Initiative: Samman Association Hosts India’s Largest Epilepsy Awareness Run With Over 1,100 Participants
Mumbai Health Initiative: Samman Association Hosts India’s Largest Epilepsy Awareness Run With Over 1,100 Participants
Read Also
MP Board Exams: MPBSE Introduces ‘Honesty Boxes’ At Exam Centres, Motivates Them To Voluntarily...
article-image

Prakash is survived by four other children, who are currently staying with their grandparents in the village. The bodies were taken to a government hospital in Dholka for a post-mortem examination.

After the procedure, they were transported back to Bhodli village for last rites. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16
PM Modi Expresses Grief, Announces Ex-Gratia After Fatal Meghalaya Mine Explosion Kills 16
Meghalaya Mine Blast Kills At Least 16; CM Sangma Orders Probe, Promises Strict Action
Meghalaya Mine Blast Kills At Least 16; CM Sangma Orders Probe, Promises Strict Action
Mumbai Taxi Scam Case: Sahar Police Arrest Second Accused For Cheating American Tourist Of ₹18,000...
Mumbai Taxi Scam Case: Sahar Police Arrest Second Accused For Cheating American Tourist Of ₹18,000...
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes...
'Gave Love Another Chance': Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar Get Engaged? Their Instagram Story Makes...
'Hum Tumhare Baap Ke Samay Ke Hain': Nitish Kumar Rebukes Tejashwi Amid Heated Assembly Debate -...
'Hum Tumhare Baap Ke Samay Ke Hain': Nitish Kumar Rebukes Tejashwi Amid Heated Assembly Debate -...