MP News: Vehicle Collision Kills Three Members Of A Family On The Spot In Jhabua |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family from Bhodli village in Jhabua district died in a tragic road accident on the Dholka–Bagodara highway in Gujarat on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Singad (27), his wife Kata Singad (25), and their six-year-old son Aryan. Prakash’s nephew Vinod, who was driving the vehicle, was seriously injured in the crash.

According to reports, the family was travelling in an Eicher vehicle belonging to Vinod and was on its way to Rajkot in search of work. Around 6 am, the Eicher collided from behind with another vehicle moving ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the front cabin of the vehicle was completely crushed.

Prakash, his wife, and their son died on the spot, trapped inside the damaged cabin. Vinod, who works as a driver in Rajkot, suffered serious injuries and was first given primary treatment before being referred to Ahmedabad for advanced medical care.

Prakash is survived by four other children, who are currently staying with their grandparents in the village. The bodies were taken to a government hospital in Dholka for a post-mortem examination.

After the procedure, they were transported back to Bhodli village for last rites. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.