MP: CM Yadav Invites VVIPs To Attend Nephew's Wedding In Ujjain; Will Have Lunch With CM Rise School Children On Republic Day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav will stay in his home town Ujjain to attend a family function on Wednesday. Yadav met Dutt Akhada Gadipati Mahant Sundar Das in Ujjain in the morning, in connection with the marriage function of his nephew. Several ministerial colleagues and VVIPs are visiting Ujjain today for the same purpose.

CM Yadav to have lunch with children on Republic Day

After hoisting the flag at Dussehra ground in Ujjain on Republic Day, CM Mohan Yadav will attend a special banquet and eat with the children under the PM Nutrition Program organised at the Government CM Rise Jal Seva Niketan School.

In fact, on the occasion of Republic Day, a special banquet program will be organised at the Government CM Rise Jal Seva Niketan School under the PM Nutrition Program on 26 January.

The Chief Minister will participate in this and have food with the students. On Republic Day, a special banquet will be organised in the government and government aided primary and secondary schools of the district under the PM Nutrition Programme.

In this,a meal will be provided mandatorily, along with this laddus will also be distributed. Destitute elderly people and mothers holding Antyodaya cards will also be able to participate in the special banquet.

Full-fledged preparations start In Ujjain

The parade rehearsal has started in Ujjain from Wednesday for the Republic Day (January 26). The flag hoisting will be done in Dussehra ground of Ujjain.