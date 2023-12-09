MP: After Decision On CM, BJP Working On Formula To Adjust Senior Leaders

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is working on a formula to adjust the rest of the leaders immediate after the announcement of chief minister’s name.

The BJP Legislative Party (BJPLP) is going to hold a meeting on Monday to elect their leader.

Once the name of the chief minister is announced, the party leadership will adjust its senior leaders.

Whether Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains chief minister or any other leader is going to take over, will be decided at the BJPLP meeting.

Union minister Prahlad Patel |

Apart from Chouhan, former Union minister Prahlad Patel’s name is doing the rounds.

In case Patel takes over as CM, another leader will be made his deputy.

Former Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar may be given an important position.

There are speculations that Tomar may be made Speaker of the House.

Nevertheless, VD Sharma may remain president of the party’s state unit till the Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has become an MLA.

If Patel takes over a CM, there may not be any change in Vijayvargiya’s position till the Lok Sabha elections.

Likewise Chouhan may be taken to national politics. After winning the Vidhan Sabha election, three Union ministers resigned from their posts.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes some small changes in his cabinet, Chouhan may be included in the Union cabinet.

MPs Riti Pathak and Rakesh Singh, who have won the assembly elections, may be included in the state cabinet.

Nevertheless, the BJP has yet to take a decision on former MP and newly elected MLA, Rao Uday Pratap Singh.