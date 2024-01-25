MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: Sanjeevani Cricket Academy Shine With Two Victories

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy impressed with two victories. They first recorded a comfortable 39-run victory against Sanjeevani Cricket Academy in a boys’ under-12 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Sachivalaya Gymkhana ground, Oval Maidan.

Opting to bat first, Sanjeevani inspired by the batting performances of Shreyas Khilare 46 runs (33-balls, 4x4s) and Avinash Gamre 41 runs (58-balls, 2x4s) piled up a massive total of 167 for 6 wickets from their 25 overs. Later, Sanjeevani bowled out Ashirwad CA for 128 in 21.1 overs. Ayush Yadav was only batter to defy the Sanjeevani bowlers scoring an unbeaten 58 runs (40-balls, 7x4s). Shreyas Naik 3 wickets for 10 runs and Shivaraj Thorat 2 wickets for 28 runs ensured Sanjeevani’s victory. Shreyas was later declared at the ‘Player of the match’.

Later, in the second match, Sanjeevani CA enjoyed an easy outing as they handed Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ a 7-wicket defeat. Mumbai CC deciding to bat first were restricted to 104 all out in 24.5 overs. Utkarsh Bhardwaj was the lone batter to score 20 runs. Sanjeevani’s bowlers Vedant Bhambhani 2 for 18, Jayendra Pawaskar 2 for 23 and Shreyas Khilare 2 for 25 claimed most of the wickets.

In response, Sanjeevani CA easily achieved their target reaching 107 for 3 wickets in 18 overs. The leading batters were Nivedh Lakhwani with an unbeaten 35 runs, Riansh Srivastava 33 runs and Ayush Dubey 21 runs which helped to complete the 7 wicket win.

Brief scores: Sanjeevani CA 167 for 6, 25 overs (Shreyas Khilare 46 (33-balls, 4x4s), Avinash Gamre 41 (58-balls, 2x4s) beat Ashirwad CA 128 all out, 21.1 overs (Ayush Yadav 58* (40-balls, 7x4s); Shreyas Naik 3/10, Shivaraj Thorat 2/28). Result: Sanjeevani CC won by 39 runs.

Mumbai CC ‘B’ 104 all out, 24.5 overs (Utkarsh Bhardwaj 20; Vedant Bhambhani 2/18, Jayendra Pawaskar 2/23, Shreyas Khilare 2/25) lost to Sanjeevani CA 107 for 3, 18 overs (Nivedh Lakhwani 35*, Riansh Srivastava 33, Ayush Dubey 21). Result: Sanjeevani CC won by 7 wickets.