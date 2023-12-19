 MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024: Opener Anikit Mhatre Steers Bhosale CA To Victory
MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024: Opener Anikit Mhatre Steers Bhosale CA To Victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Opening batsman Anikit Mhatre smashed an 82-balls 96 runs (14 boundaries) to steer Bhosale Cricket Academy to a convincing 42-run win against Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A; in a boys’ under-12 league match of the MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Air India ground, Kalina on Monday.

Choosing to bat, Bhosale CA piled up a challenging total of 177 for the loss of four wickets from their stipulated 25 overs. Anikit’s teammates Kanha Upadhaya and Dirghayu Desai contributed 27 and 26 runs respectively to lift the innings, while Mumbai CC bowler Aayan Ghodke took 2 for 23.

Later, Bhosale CA bowled and fielded well to restrict Mumbai Cricket Club to 135 for 5 wickets from their quota of 25 overs. Opener Agastya Kashikar top-scored with 60 runs (69-balls, 5x4s), while Chinmay Patil picked up 2 wickets for 27 runs.

Brief scores: Bhosale CA 177 for 4, 25 overs (Anikit Mhatre 96 (82-balls, 14x4s), Kanha Upadhaya 27, Dirghayu Desai 26; Aayan Ghodke 2/23) beat Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ 135 for 5, 25 overs (Agastya Kashikar 60 (69-balls); Chinmay Patil 2/27). Result: Bhosale CA won by 42 runs.

