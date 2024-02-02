MCC Pro-40 (Plate) Trophy: JSF New MCC Pro-40 (Plate) Champions

Thanks to Ayush Ameriya’s run-a-ball century (112 off 101b) and his three wickets haul, hosts JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) outplayed former champions MCC (Red) by 50 runs to capture the MCC Pro-40 (Plate) trophy , organized by Jwala Sports Foundation at Oval Maidan here.

Put into bat, JSF batters aided by Ayush’s century, did well to hit up 220 before they were all out in the last of the allotted 40 overs. But the former champions failed to chase the target and ended up with 150 for five as Ayush Ameriya captured three wicket for 27 runs. His efforts fetched him the man-of-match award.

Other awards winners were: Man-of-the series: Prabhat Pandey (Black); Best bowler: Dheeraj Paswan. Best all-rounder: Amanat Hussain.

Brief scores: MCC Pro-40 (Plate) League- Final: JSF 220 all out (Ayush Ameriya 112 (101 balls ); Gufran Khan 3/37, Vinay Chaudhary 2/27) bt MCC (Red) 150/5 (Aditya VS 64, Rishab Kumar 25; Ayush Ameriya 3/27) by 50 runs. MOM- Ayush Ameriya.