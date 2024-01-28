MCC Pro-40 League Final: B4S Crowned Champions After 5-Wicket Win Over MCC

B4S (Brain For Sports) CC became the new champions, with a convincing 5-wicket win over MCC (Green) in the final of the MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League final, organized by Jwala Sports Foundation at Oval Maidan here. It was all rounder Amanat Hussain, who has performed exceedingly well throughout the league phase, again played a major role in the final and was adjudged the player of the series. He grabbed six wickets and scored an unbeaten 31 to play a stellar role in his side’s triumph.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MCC (Green) batters, put up a poor show with bat in the low-scoring final and were shot out for 126. But for brief resistence from Prajwal Tendolkar (36) and Diyan Kubadia (33), rest of the batters failed to tackle the guile of Amanat ussain (6/18) and Shil Gaikwad (2/18). The chase for B4S boys proved none too difficult though they lost a couple of wickets before they were home with five wickets in hand.

Brief scores: MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League- Final: MCC (Green) 126 all out (Diyan Kubadia 33; Prajwal Tendolkar 36, Tushar TR. 27; Amanat Hussain 6/18, Sahil Gaikwad 2/24) lost to B4S CC 129/5 (Ankush Paswan n.o. 36, Raj K. 32, Amanat Hussain n.o. 31; Pulkit Rai 2/8, Nishant Trivedi 2/30.) by 5 wkts.