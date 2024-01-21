 MCC Pro-40 League: Hosts Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF) Storm Into Plate Final Beating MCC (Green)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Hosts JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation), overcame fancied MCC (Green) in a thrilling last over finish by one wicket in a high scoring (Plate) semifinal of the MCC Pro-40 League, played at Oval Maidan here.

The highlight of JSF’s win was the brilliant 85 by Aarav Thaker, while spirited batting by Kundan Singh (94) for “Green” went in vain. JSF will take on MCC (Red), who in a low scoring other semifinals against beat B4S CC by 5 wickets.

Put into bat “Green” did well to hit up 201 for the loss of eight wickets. But JSF XI, who were in the receiving end in the “Elite” contest, helped by Aarav’s brave knock, and with last man in the company, prevailed with just three balls remaining in the 40th over.

B4S CC, whose senior string face “Green” in the Elite final, put up shocking display and were bundled out for 61 against “Red” who made the target for the loss of five wickets.

Brief scores: MCC (Green) 201-8 (Kundan Singh 94, Utkarsh Singh 23; Sahil N 3-42) lost to JSF 202/9 (Aarav Thaker 85, Rehan 28; Vivek Neupane 2-32, Udayan Singh 2-41) by 1 wkt. B4S CC 61 all out (Aarsh Saroj 6/18, Gufran Khan 3/8) lost to MCC (Red) 62/5 (Arush Arora 23; Kushal Gupta 2/19)

