 MCC Pro-40 Elite League Final: Amanat Hussain Shines In B4S Cricket Club's Victory
Opting to bat after winning the toss, B4S CC saw Amanat at his best again, as he scored a run-a-ball 101 in his side score of 210/5.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
article-image

Amanat Hussain notched up an unbeaten century – his second – to help B4S Cricket Club beat Raju Phatak CA by 16 runs to storm into MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League final at Oval Maidan here on Saturday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, B4S CC saw Amanat at his best again, as he scored a run-a-ball 101 in his side score of 210/5. However, RPCA batters put up a brave fight but fell short by 16 runs before they were all out for 194.

B4SCC now take on MCC (Green) for the coveted trophy. It was double delight for the “Green”outtfit, their junior string defeated “Red” by 13 in the ‘Plate’ division.

Brief scores: B4S CC 210-5 (Amanat Hussain *109, Pranav Patil 30; Kiran Shetty 2-28) bt RPCA 194 (Tejas Chalke *66, Nitin Vishwakarma 34; Sahil Gaikwad 4-33, Pradnya Bhagat 2-34, Rambhajan Rajbhar 2-36) by 36 runs. MCC (Green) 121 (Kundan Singh 65; Gufran Khan 3-18, Shreyas Phalpale 2-18, Ashuosh Shukla 2-26, Adarsh Saroj 2-31) bt MCC (Red) 108 (Aarush Arora 32; Abhijeet Kumar 3-6, Rithesh Pawar 3-24). By 13 runs.

