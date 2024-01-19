MCC Talent Search Cricket Tourney: Sanjeevini CA Record Comfortable Win Against Bhosale CA

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy recorded a comfortable 7-wicket victory against Bhosale Cricket Academy in a league match of the third edition of the MCC Talent Search boys’ under-12 cricket tournament organized by Jwala Sports Foundation and MCC and played at the Sachivalya Cricket Ground, Oval Maidan.

Bhosale CA batting first managed to build a total of 127 runs for the loss of six wickets from their quota of 25 overs. Middle order batsmen Soham Koley 31 runs and Devang Koli 27 runs ensured Bhosale innings reach a modest total. Sanjeevani bowlers Anuj Singh 2 for 11 and Shivraj Thorat 2 for 13 managed to get the wickets and restrict the rival batters.

In response, Sanjeevani CA easily chased down the winning target making 128 runs for the loss of just three wickets in 22 overs. Leading the Sanjeevani charge was opening batsman Arnav Mirge who scored a 59-ball half-century knock of 51 runs which included five shots to the boundary ropes. Lower order bat Nived Lakhwani chipped in with an unbeaten 32 runs to take Sanjeevani to victory.

Sanjeevani CA’s wicket-keeper-batsman Arnav was adjudged ‘Player of the match’.

Brief scores: Bhosale CA 127 for 6, 25 overs (Soham Koley 31, Devang Koli 27; Anuj Singh 2/11, Shivraj Thorat 2/13) lost to Sanjeevani CA 128 for 3, 22 overs (Arnav Mirge 51(59-balls, 5x4), Nived Lakhwani 32*). Result: Sanjeevani CA won by 7 wickets.