MCC (Elite) Pro-40 League: Soham Dhumal Shines In Red's Win

Soham Dhumal, who showcased his batting prowess with a century in the previous encounter against the table-topper MCC (Green), delivered an outstanding bowling performance by claiming three wickets against MCC (Yellow). His stellar contribution propelled Team "Red" to the summit of the MCC (Elite) Pro-40 league table at Oval Maidan on Saturday.

Choosing to bat first, the Red team displayed commendable batting skills, amassing a total of 194 runs before being bowled out in the final over. However, the Yellow team struggled against Soham's spinners in their reply and were dismissed for a mere 119 runs.

In the other match, B4S CC continued their pursuit of the table leaders by defeating JSF by 48 runs. This victory marked their third win in four outings, securing them the third spot in the league standings.

Brief scores

MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League: MCC (Red) 194 (Shashank Kumar 44*, Amit Chauhan 29) bt MCC (Yellow) 119 (Asfaq Siddiqui 30; Soham Dhumal 3/18) by 75 runs. B4S CC 202 (Pradnesh 51, Ankush Paswan 41, Vijay M 40; Harshitank Kumar 3/31) bt JSF 154/9 off 40 overs (Souma Singh 52*; Sahil Gaikwad 3/31) by 48 runs.