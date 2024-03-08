MCA Women’s League 2024: Glorious CC Clinch 'B' Division Crown

Glorious CC finished on a high with an all-win record as they registered another emphatic victory defeating J. Bhatia CC by a whopping 229 runs in a fifth and concluding round ‘B’ Division match of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized MCA Women’s League 2024 and played at the Matunga Gymkhana ground on Thursday. The dominant Glorious CC with 14 points, including four bonus points, have emerged ‘B’ Divisions champions.

MCA will make an official announcement when they declare the champions and runners-up of all the divisions at a later date.

Choosing to bat, Glorious CC amassed a mammoth total of 373 for 5 wickets in 36 overs. The new opening pair of Shraddha Shetty and Jetsun Chee laid the foundation for their massive total by contributing 56 runs each. Number three bat Riddhi Singh 84 runs and number four bat Sadhvi Sanjay 63 runs further swelled the innings. Bhatia bowlers Prachi Pandit 3 for 68 and Riddhi Bhoir 2 for 44 claimed the wickets.

Ira Jadhav, who had scored a sequence of substantial scores in the last four innings (40, 86, 182*, 151*) for a total of 459 runs, had rare failure scoring just nine runs. However, she made up with the ball taking two wickets for 21 runs while Karuna Sakpal picked three wickets for only 5 runs to dismiss Bhatia CC for a measly 87 runs in 39 overs.

Vedika Joshi’s fine knock of 57 runs helped Dahisar Sports Club defeat Sporting Union Club by 76 runs and seal the runner-up position. Dahisar SC scored 239 for 6 wickets in 40 overs. Sneha Raorane 37 runs, Tanvi Gawade unbeaten 35 runs and Radhika Thakkare 34 runs boosted the innings, while Lavanya Pawar 3 for 45 got the wickets. In reply, Sporting Union Club were restricted to 163 for 8 wickets from 40 overs. Manasi Chavan top-scored with 83 runs and Rishita Chaugale and Swara Khedekar chipped in with 42 and 26 runs respectively. But they failed to overhaul the winning target.

In the third match, Regal CC stormed to an 8-wicket win against Borivali CC and finished in third position.

Brief scores – ‘B’ Division: Dahisar Sports Club 239 for 6, 40 overs (Vedika Joshi 57, Sneha Raorane 37, Tanvi Gawade 35*, Radhika Thakkare 34; Lavanya Pawar 3/45) beat Sporting Union Club 163 for 8, 40 overs (Manasi Chavan 83, Rishita Chaugale 42, Swara Khedekar 26; Priya Misal 2/19, Muskan Kanojiya 2/37).

Borivali CC 101 all out, 33.4 overs (Niteel Negi 4/13, Komal Jadhav 3/17, Gauri Manjrekar 2/18) lost Regal CC 103 for 2, 16.2 overs (Harshal Jadhav 37, Vedika Gawade 28*).

Glorious CC 373 for 5, 36 overs (Riddhi Singh 84, Sadhvi Sanjay 63, Shraddha Shetty 56, Jetsun Chee 56; Prachi Pandit 3/68, Riddhi Bhoir 2/44) beat J. Bhatia CC 87 all out, 39 overs (Sayali Lakhamje 23*; Karuna Sakpal 3/5, Ira Jadhav 2/21).