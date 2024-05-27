MCA Senior Women Summer Camp: Ours CC Women Comfortably Claim The Spoils

Ours Cricket Club emerged champions as they registered a comfortable eight-wicket win against Police Gymkhana Sports Cub in the final of the MCA Senior Women Summer Camp cricket tournament 2024, played at Sainath Sports Club ground, Virar.

Police Gymkhana opted to bat and their opening batswomen Tushi Shah 25 runs and Saloni Kushte 16 runs put together 45 runs for the first wicket. But, thereafter Police Gymkhana lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 97 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Ours CC medium pacers Vedika Patil 2 for 4 and Ashwini Nishad 2 for 22 managed to get the crucial wickets.

Later, Ours CC opening bat Riya Chaudhari scored an unbeten 47 runs from 35 balls and with five hits to the boundary ropes. Riya along with opening partner Mansi Patil 28 runs (22-balls, 5x4) were associated in a 47-run partnership for the opening wicket and that set the foundation for their easy win.

Brief scores (Final): Police Gymkhana SC 97 for 9, 20 overs (Tushi Shah 25, Saloni Kushte 16; Vedika Patil 2/4, Ashwini Nishad 2/22) lost to Ours CC 99 for 2, 12.3 overs (Riya Chaudhari 47*, Mansi Patil 28; Samrudhi Rawool 1/11). Result: Ours CC won by eight wickets.