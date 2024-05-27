 MCA Senior Women Summer Camp: Ours CC Women Comfortably Claim The Spoils
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMCA Senior Women Summer Camp: Ours CC Women Comfortably Claim The Spoils

MCA Senior Women Summer Camp: Ours CC Women Comfortably Claim The Spoils

Having maintained an unbeaten record, Union Bank with eight wins and two draws to their credit finished with a tally of 26 points the same as Indian Navy, who were also unbeaten in the 11-team league.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
article-image

Ours Cricket Club emerged champions as they registered a comfortable eight-wicket win against Police Gymkhana Sports Cub in the final of the MCA Senior Women Summer Camp cricket tournament 2024, played at Sainath Sports Club ground, Virar.

Police Gymkhana opted to bat and their opening batswomen Tushi Shah 25 runs and Saloni Kushte 16 runs put together 45 runs for the first wicket. But, thereafter Police Gymkhana lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 97 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Ours CC medium pacers Vedika Patil 2 for 4 and Ashwini Nishad 2 for 22 managed to get the crucial wickets.

Later, Ours CC opening bat Riya Chaudhari scored an unbeten 47 runs from 35 balls and with five hits to the boundary ropes. Riya along with opening partner Mansi Patil 28 runs (22-balls, 5x4) were associated in a 47-run partnership for the opening wicket and that set the foundation for their easy win.

Brief scores (Final): Police Gymkhana SC 97 for 9, 20 overs (Tushi Shah 25, Saloni Kushte 16; Vedika Patil 2/4, Ashwini Nishad 2/22) lost to Ours CC 99 for 2, 12.3 overs (Riya Chaudhari 47*, Mansi Patil 28; Samrudhi Rawool 1/11). Result: Ours CC won by eight wickets.

Read Also
MCA Corporate Trophy 2023-2024: Thane Municipal SC Win MCA ‘E’ Division Title By Defeating...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Minister Balkar Singh Shamelessly Laughs When Questioned About Viral Obscene Videos; NCW...

Punjab Minister Balkar Singh Shamelessly Laughs When Questioned About Viral Obscene Videos; NCW...

'Will Expose Everyone': Dr Ajay Taware, Arrested For Changing Blood Samples To Save Minor Boy In...

'Will Expose Everyone': Dr Ajay Taware, Arrested For Changing Blood Samples To Save Minor Boy In...

'Will Appear Before SIT On May 31', Prajwal Revanna Claims Rahul Gandhi & Cong Speaking About Sex...

'Will Appear Before SIT On May 31', Prajwal Revanna Claims Rahul Gandhi & Cong Speaking About Sex...

Kangana Ranaut DENIES Claims Of Partying With Gangster Abu Salem: 'Desperate Congress Officials Are...

Kangana Ranaut DENIES Claims Of Partying With Gangster Abu Salem: 'Desperate Congress Officials Are...

Video: Andre Russell Grooves To SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gya' With Ananya Panday At KKR's IPL 2024 Victory...

Video: Andre Russell Grooves To SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gya' With Ananya Panday At KKR's IPL 2024 Victory...